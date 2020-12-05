PA State House District 103: Democratic challenger Kevin Maxson

A community activist, Maxson is running in the Democratic primary against incumbent State Rep. Patty Kim for the right to represent the 103rd District

Community activist Kevin Maxson is challenging incumbent State Rep. Patty Kim in the Democratic primary for the right to represent the Pennsylvania State House 103rd District, which covers the city of Harrisburg, Swatara Township, and the boroughs of Steelton, Highspire, and Paxtang.

This is Maxson's second foray into politics. Last year, he ran an unsuccessful campaign as a write-in candidate for a seat on the Dauphin County Board of Commissioners while he was incarcerated in SCI Camp Hill on a parole violation (he pleaded guilty to felony drug delivery charges in 2010).

It is unclear whether Maxson would be able to serve in the State House even if he wins the nomination. The state constitution says that those found guilty of "infamous crimes" are not eligible to hold public office, and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has interpreted "infamous crimes" to mean all felonies.

Pennlive reported last year that Maxson was charged with violating his parole when he made specific threats against a Dauphin County Prison corrections officer on his "Voices for the Voiceless -- DCP Reform" Facebook page.

Maxson and his supporters argue there was no criminal intent behind the post, and that his arrest was a penalty for his community activism.

Maxson says he hopes to be a voice for low-income residents he feels are under-represented in all levels of government.