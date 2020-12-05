Pa State House 41st District

Two republicans face off in the April 28 primary in Lancaster County for the 41st State House seat. A Democrat is running unopposed in her party.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The 41st Legislative district of Pennsylvania covers parts of Lancaster County including; Conestoga and Manor Townships; and Mountville Borough. It also covers portions of East Hempfield, Lancaster, Manheim and West Hempfield Townships.

Republicans:

Brett Miller (incumbent*) was first elected in 2014 and is seeking his third term.

Miller served for nine years as an East Hempfield Township supervisor and worked as a guidance counselor for 26 years in Lancaster County's public schools.

Miller and his wife live in East Hempfield Township.

Brad Witmer is challenging fellow Republican Rep. Brett Miller.

No photo or campaign website was available for Witmer.

Democrat:

Michele Wherley is running for election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to represent District 41.