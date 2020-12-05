PA State House 125th District

Four Republicans face off in the April 28 primary in Schuylkill and Dauphin county for the 125th State House Seat. There are no Democrats running in the primary.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The 125th Legislative district of Pennsylvania covers parts of Schuylkill County boroughs including; Schuylkill Haven and Pine Grove. It also covers portions of Dauphin County, such as Elizabethville and Lykens. Mike Tobash, the current representative, is not seeking re-election.

Candidates:

Christy Joy, who serves as the Schuylkill County Controller since 2012, is a certified public accountant and fraud examiner.

He is from Pottsville, according to his campaigns' Facebook account.

Theresa Gaffney is the Schuylkill County Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphan Courts. She was re-elected twice. Gaffney is committed to eliminating school property tax, protecting unborn children and gun rights, saving for education and taking care of veterans.

In 2015, she was honored with the Power of One award from the Pennsylvania Family Institute.

After graduating high school, Gaffney enlisted to serve as a combat medic in the U.S. Army Reserves. After six years of service, she started a career at Good Samaritan Hospital in Pottsville, where she is from.

Gaffney and her husband live in Friedensburg, Schuylkill County.

Joe Kerwin is the Dauphin County prosecutor and a member of the Army National Guard. As a state representative, Kerwin plans to: Defend 2nd Amendment rights, protect the unborn, eliminate property taxes and fight the opioid epidemic

He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard for eight years and is a 1st Lieutenant Infantry Officer with the 56th Stryker Brigade. Kerwin is a graduate of the U.S. Army Ranger School, receiving his Ranger Tab in 2019.

Kerwin also graduated from Upper Dauphin Area High School, Penn State University and Penn State Dickinson School of Law.

He also has family ties to the District. His grandfather opened a law office in Lykens in 1945 and great-grandfather was a coal miner in Schuylkill County.

Herv Breault is a combat veteran who retired in 2010 after 25 years of service. He finished his career as an Active Guard Reserve member at Fort Indiantown Gap.

Breault is a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, vocational training and helping veterans.