Pa. senate race tighter than ever as candidates head into election week

Both Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz made multiple stops with high-profile guests the weekend before the midterm elections.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In a dead heat race, Pennsylvania’s senate seat is coming down to a coin flip. With less than 48 hours until polls open on Election Day, both candidates are breaking out all the stops to sway voters.

On the weekend before the election, current and former Presidents made stops in The Commonwealth. President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama joined Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Former President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail alongside Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Republican Gubernatorial candidate and State Senator Doug Mastriano.

According to the latest poll from FiveThirtyEight, the Senate race is neck and neck with Fetterman leading Oz by a mere 0.4 percentage points. It's a drastically different picture than three months ago when Fetterman’s lead was a full 12 points over Oz.

Fetterman stopped in Harrisburg for a smaller community conversation Sunday.

“It’s a jump ball," Fetterman said. "You know, on Tuesday it’s going to come down to every single vote."

The Lt. Governor was joined by State Representative Patty Kim, who took time away from her own campaign to generate support for Fetterman’s campaign.

Rep. Kim says regardless of affiliation, people should get out to the polls.

"This is not the race to skip," Kim said. "This is a really important race because it will affect whether you can have an abortion, if you want to see your economy do better. If you want to see your public schools do better. This hits home.”

Stephanie Lane from Enola, Pennsylvania, and her kids were at Fetterman's event. She said the economy and healthcare are at the forefront of her mind.

“My daughter Jayla right here, she is disabled. And we need to make sure that the care is there for her," Lane said. "We're also a low-income family. And we need to make sure that inflation and food costs are handled, because that is a really big struggle for us."

More young democrats have voted early and absentee in The Commonwealth than ever before according to the political data dashboard TargetEarly.

This includes Lane’s oldest daughter, who says the younger demographic could play a major role in the outcome of the election.

"We're going to be changing history in the future," the younger lane said. "So it's important that we make that difference now because that really makes an impact on how we change politics in the future."

With high stakes, Representative Kim emphasized the importance of hearing as many voices as possible.