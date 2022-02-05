Pa. Rep. Thomas Mehaffie seeks re-election for the 106th Legislative District

Mehaffie was first elected to the State House in 2016 after running unopposed in his district.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 2.

State Rep. Thomas Mehaffie, a Republican, is seeking his fourth term representing the 106th Legislative District. The district covers parts of Dauphin County.

He is running unopposed.

Mehaffie was first elected to the State House in 2016 after running unopposed in his district. He defeated Democratic challengers Lindsay Drew and Jill Linta to win re-election in 2018 and 2020.

Mehaffie currently serves as the Vice Chairman in the House Gaming Oversight Committee. He has also served on the House Game & Fisheries Committee, Professional Licensure Committee, and Consumer Affairs Committee.