Pa. State House District 196 - Rep. Seth Grove

Grove is running unopposed.

Seth Grove is running unopposed in the race for the 196 PA Legislative district. The 196th legislative district consists of the Townships of Dover, Jackson, North Codorus, Paradise, and Manchester. As well as Dover, Spring Grove and New Salem Boroughs.

He has served the 196th district since 2009.

In the current legislative session, Grove has served as chair for the government oversight committee. The committee, which stems from legislation introduced by Rep. Grove, provides oversight on how tax dollars are spent and how state agencies operate.

Seth Grove enlisted in the U.S. Navy in high school, but was unable to fulfill the enlistment due to a childhood heart condition. Instead, he got his bachelors in public administration from York College.