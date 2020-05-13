PA House District 13: Democratic candidate Richard Ruggieri

Richard Ruggieri, an assistant vice president of IT Service Management, and former veteran of the United States Air Force, is running against Republican incumbent John Lawrence in the 13th Legislative District of Pennsylvania, which covers parts of Lancaster County like Sadsbury Township and Christiana borough, along with portions of Chester County, including East Nottingham, Elk, Franklin, Highland, Londonderry, and London Grove.
He advocates for education and job training, property tax reform and stewardship of natural resources.
Ruggieri graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.