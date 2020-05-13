PA House District 106 -- Incumbent Thomas Mehaffie runs for republican nomination

Incumbent Thomas Mehaffie is running for the republican nomination for the 106 PA House District against two other candidates

The 106th Legislative District consists of a portion of Dauphin County, including Conewago, Derry, Lower Swatara and Swatara Townships and Hummelstown, Middletown and Royalton Boroughs

Mehaffie was elected to the State Senate in 2016. During his tenure, he has served as the Vice Chair on the Oversight Gaming Committee as well serving on the Consumer Affairs,

Game and Fisheries and Professional Licensure Committees.

He authored HB 11 in 2019, fighting to add nuclear energy to the Pennsylvania Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act.

Mehaffie lives in Lower Swatara Township with his wife and owns Breski Beverage on Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township.

He previously served as the President of the Lower Swatara Township Board of Commissioners.