PA State House District 105: Representative Andrew Lewis

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican Andrew Lewis is seeking re-election in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for District 105, made up of Lower Paxton, South Hanover and West Hanover Townships in Dauphin County.
Lewis won a narrow victory over Democrat and longtime activist Eric Epstein in 2018. He currently serves on the Finance Committee, Liquor Control Committee, State Government Committee, and is the Secretary of the Urban Affairs Committee.
Prior to pursuing a political career, Lewis was a decorated combat veteran, and was chief operating officer of his family construction business while serving as a National Guardsman. He is still an active member of the PA National Guard.
Lewis earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Thomas Edison State College, a graduate certificate in public policy from Liberty University, a master’s degree in legislative affairs from George Washington University, and a Master of Business Administration from Temple University.
Lewis lives in Lower Paxton Township with his wife, Ranae, and their three sons: Jeffrey, Jason and Jeremy. Lewis is involved with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Rotary International and the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce.
According to his bio page on the Republican Caucus, Lewis believes in a “government of the people,” where public officials serve the citizens and not themselves. As such, his goal is to introduce an amendment enacting term limits and his focus will be reforming government and rooting out corruption in Harrisburg. Lewis has refused to enroll in a taxpayer-funded pension.