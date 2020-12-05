PA State House District 105: Representative Andrew Lewis

Incumbent Republican Andrew Lewis is a 10 year veteran and still serves in the National Guard

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican Andrew Lewis is seeking re-election in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for District 105, made up of Lower Paxton, South Hanover and West Hanover Townships in Dauphin County.

Lewis won a narrow victory over Democrat and longtime activist Eric Epstein in 2018. He currently serves on the Finance Committee, Liquor Control Committee, State Government Committee, and is the Secretary of the Urban Affairs Committee.

Prior to pursuing a political career, Lewis was a decorated combat veteran, and was chief operating officer of his family construction business while serving as a National Guardsman. He is still an active member of the PA National Guard.

Lewis earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Thomas Edison State College, a graduate certificate in public policy from Liberty University, a master’s degree in legislative affairs from George Washington University, and a Master of Business Administration from Temple University.