PA State House District 105: Democrat Brittney Rodas

Prior to announcing her candidacy, Rodas was the South-central Region Director for the Pennsylvania Young Democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Brittney Rodas is running as a Democrat for the seat in the Pennsylvania State House from District 105, which is made up of Lower Paxton, West Hanover and South Hanover Townships in Dauphin County.

In 2019, Rodas was appointed to the Dauphin County Democratic Committee, where she works to increase voter turnout across the county, according to her webpage. She also served as the South-central Region Director for the Pennsylvania Young Democrats.

A graduate of Penn State University, with a Master of Public Administration, Rodas also worked at the Pennsylvania House of Representatives as a policy and research analyst. Her responsibilities included legislative drafting, analyzing policy and serving constituents and stakeholders from across the Commonwealth.

If elected, Rodas says her primary focus will be on increasing the minimum wage and securing fair paying jobs for all skill levels, government reform, quality education and providing adequate resources for healthcare and mental health services. She also lists the environment as a priority, and says the legislature must address the poor air quality across the Commonwealth and explore alternative energy sources. She also promises to be an advocate for common sense gun laws, supporting safe storage laws, universal background checks, banning ghost guns, and increased access to mental health resources.

Rodas lives in West Hanover Township with her husband Bryan and their two children Olivia and Aiden.