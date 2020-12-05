PA House 88th District election

Rep. Sheryl M. Delozier (R) of the 88th District is defending her seat against newcomer Tara Shakespeare (D).

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania's 88th House District covers southeastern Cumberland County which includes Lower Allen and Upper Allen Townships, Lemoyne, Mechanicsburg, New Cumberland, Shiremanstown, and Wormleysburg boroughs.

Tara Shakespeare (D) grew up in Harrisburg with her parents and sister. After graduating from Bishop McDevitt High School, Shakespeare worked in retail while going to school at HACC.

For the past 15 years, Shakespeare has dedicated to her career working in

Finance and Human Resources in a variety of small businesses.

She values negotiation and understands that compromise is essential to making lasting change.

Shakespeare's priorities include reducing health care costs, small business growth, and decreasing the tax burden for middle and lower-income Pennsylvanians.

PA State Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R) is the incumbent for the 88th House District and was elected in 2009.

She currently serves as Chair on the Appropriations Committee and on the Judiciary Committee. She's also part of the Labor and Industry, and Tourism and Recreational Development Committees.

Before being elected to the State House, she worked in the Auditor General's Office before she served on former Governor Tom Ridge's transition team and continued as senior staff for the Ridge and Schweiker administrations.

While in the governor's office Delozier worked to cut the cost of state government by directing the implementation of cost-cutting measures, and streamlining and eliminating duplication in the agencies overseen by the governor.

She is a graduate of West Chester East High School and the University of Delaware where she earned her bachelor's degree in political science. She also studied at the Open University of the Netherlands and earned her master's degree in management in business administration at Penn State University.