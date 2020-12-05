PA State House 87th District race

Republican State Rep. Greg Rothman is seeking reelection in 2020 for the 87th District seat but he will have to battle it out with three democratic candidates.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PA State House District 87 serves part of Cumberland County and consists of Silver Spring Township, Hampden Township, East Pennsboro Township, and Camp Hill Borough.

Nicole Miller (D) grew up in a middle-class family in a small town in New York. During middle school she moved to Honesdale,Wayne County, PA, after her father accepted a job as a federal marshal.

Her parents were also small business owners who worked to make ends meet with three kids.

Miller became a single mother at 21 and relied on public assistance after being put on bed rest for a high risk pregnancy. After the birth of her son, Miller began her career as an orthodontic technician, and served and tended bar in the evenings to make ends meet.

She moved to Hampden Township, Cumberland County in 2004, where she met her husband and grew her family.

While pregnant with their middle child, Miller and her husband found themselves struggling to pay medical bills as their eldest son battled an undiagnosed mental illness.Through advocating for her son Miller came to understand how critical strong schools are, not only for children's education but also their general physical, emotional, and mental well being.

Miller lost her son to mental illness at 19 years old when he died by suicide. In honor of her son's life, Miller is fighting for a better world for children. She believes in safe, strong, fairly funded, inclusive, and trauma informed schools. She also believes in the need for high quality, accessible and affordable health care.

Heather MacDonald (D) grew up in Monroe Township,Cumberland County, and has spent her whole life in the area.

MacDonald became a single parent at the age of 17. After home schooling herself and graduating, she enrolled at HACC. Refusing to take out a student loan, she budgeted to take one class at a time over 10 years to earn her degree.

As a single mother who lived in poverty, MacDonald can speak from experience about the food benefits, heating assistance, and medical coverage that helped her survive as a young parent.

She is a defender of women's rights, environmental protections, and programs for veterans and the elderly.

Sean Quinlan (D) is an attorney who earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Bloomsburg University and his law degree from Widener University, Harrisburg campus.

He has worked for the York County District Attorney's Crime Against Children Unit, the Pennsylvania Department of State, and also in private practice where he has helped families fighting against unfair odds of debt, addiction, and expensive student loan and health care systems.

Quinlan's four main policy concern areas are healthcare, the environment, the economy, and education.

Greg Rothman is a Republican seeking re-election in 2020 for the 87th District. He was elected to the 87th District in 2015.

Rothman currently serves on the Appropriations Committee, Insurance Committee, Insurance Committee, Liquor Committee, Transportation Committee, and the Urban Affairs Committee.

He is a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and holds an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Massachusetts/Amherst and a Master of Science degree in real estate from Johns Hopkins University.