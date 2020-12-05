PA State House 86th District race

Three republican candidates are up to replace PA State Rep. Mark Keller (R), who has been serving since 2005.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PA State House District 86 serves all of Perry County and part of Cumberland County consisting of the townships of Hopewell, Shippensburg, and Southampton and the boroughs of Newburg, and Shippensburg.

William E. Benner III (R) is a real estate attorney who began his legal career in the U.S. Navy serving in its Judge Advocate General's Corp. after graduating from Dickinson College and the Villanova University School of Law in 1969.

Jedidiah E. Nessinger (R) is a small business owner from Perry County. If elected the three main concerns he will tackle are; property taxes that he wants to eliminate, criminal justice reform so that people who have committed nonviolent crimes get a second chance at life and the third is to remove Perry County as a sanctuary county for undocumented immigrants.

He graduated from West Perry High School and then Penn State University. After graduating from college he began a career in rural and community journalism, covering local, statewide, and national issues.

Stambaugh has served as a Tyrone Township Republican Committeeperson since 1990, he was chairman of the Perry County Republican Committee from 200-2008, and a member of the Republican State Committee from 1996-2010 and 2012-2014.