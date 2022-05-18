Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick are neck and neck in Pa.'s GOP Senate primary

Two big money Republican candidates were still neck-and-neck for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat nearly 24 hours after polls closed.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — All eyes remain on Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate Primary race. The razor-thin race may be headed for a recount as the candidates sit just tenths of a percentage point apart.

Trump endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in April. His support provided a minor boost for the celebrity heart surgeon. Oz had a narrow lead by about 2,000 votes as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We are making a ferocious charge, but when it’s this close, what else would you expect? Everything about this campaign has been tight,” Oz told his supporters on election night.

Former hedge fund CEO, Dave McCormick, remained confident in his support from Pennsylvanians. The candidate was trailing Oz by just 0.2%. The automatic recount threshold in Pennsylvania is 0.5% or less.

“We knew our message was resonating with the voters of Pennsylvania, and they showed it today and we’re so incredibly grateful. Thank you all so much,” McCormick said at his watch party in Pittsburgh.

Commentator Kathy Barenette’s sudden surge in support fizzled out. The candidate headed towards a third-place finish with roughly 25% of the vote. Late Wednesday afternoon, she posted a video on social media thanking her supporters in what appears to a concession speech.

“Over 300,000 Pennsylvanians came out and voted for me yesterday. I love you guys,” Barnette said on Twitter. “I will always be here in the battle. Blessings! And I will see you guys on the other side.”

As county election boards tally mail-in ballots, Allegheny County still has thousands of election day votes uncounted. These ballots could have a large impact in settling the race.