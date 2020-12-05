x
elections

Pa. 37th House District race in Lancaster County

John Padora is running as a Democrat in the 37th House District against Republican Rep. Mindy Fee.
Credit: Pa 37th House race

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The 37th Pennsylvania Legislative district covers parts of Lancaster County including; Clay, East Cocalico, Elizabeth, Mount Joy, Penn, Rapho and West Cocalico Townships; and Denver and Manheim Boroughs; and East Petersburg. It also covers a portion of East Hempfield Township. 

Republican (Incumbent*):

Credit: Rep. Mindy Fee

Rep. Mindy Fee has represented the 37th House District since 2013. Fee is a member of four House committees: Agriculture & Rural Affairs, Game & Fisheries, Labor & Industry, and Transportation.
Fee graduated from Millersville University with a degree in economics.
She is the widow of Tom Fee and has three children. 

Democrat:

Credit: John Padora


John Padora is running as a Democrat in the 37th House District. Padora works as a manufacturing engineer dealing with submarines the aerospace industry.  
Padora is in recovery after battling an opioid addiction.
Padora lives in Clay Township with his wife and two children. 

