Outgoing PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale wins Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry

DePasquale will challenge Perry in the 10th District, according to the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Eugene DePasquale, Pennsylvania’s outgoing state auditor general, has won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, the Associated Press said Friday.

That's as vote-counting Friday in primary contests across Pennsylvania ate up a fourth day, the AP said.

DePasquale will challenge Perry in the Harrisburg-based 10th District, where Democrats believe they can unseat the four-term congressman.

Meanwhile, many primary contests across Pennsylvania remained without a clear victor as counties tabulate an avalanche of mailed ballots.

The Associated Press has not yet called a number of races, including the only competitive primary among the statewide races, a six-way Democratic primary contest for auditor general.