x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

elections

Outgoing PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale wins Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry

DePasquale will challenge Perry in the 10th District, according to the Associated Press
Credit: AP
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Eugene DePasquale, Pennsylvania’s outgoing state auditor general, has won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, the Associated Press said Friday.

That's as vote-counting Friday in primary contests across Pennsylvania ate up a fourth day, the AP said.

DePasquale will challenge Perry in the Harrisburg-based 10th District, where Democrats believe they can unseat the four-term congressman. 

Meanwhile, many primary contests across Pennsylvania remained without a clear victor as counties tabulate an avalanche of mailed ballots. 

The Associated Press has not yet called a number of races, including the only competitive primary among the statewide races, a six-way Democratic primary contest for auditor general. 

Voters mailed in about 1.4 million ballots, and turnout passed 22%.  