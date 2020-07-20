Online applications for mail-in or absentee ballots are now being accepted for Nov. 3 general election

The Pennsylvania Department of State said Monday that voters can apply online to vote by mail or with an absentee ballot. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of State announced Monday that online applications to obtain a mail-in or absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election are now being accepted.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Department of State said on the VotesPA.com website. That means the voter's county election office must have received the application by that time for the voter to be eligible.

Online applications for mail-in & absentee voting are available NOW. PA voters can now apply online to vote by mail-in ballot for the Nov 3 general election.



Apply online: https://t.co/AAQAKsYRC8

Learn more: https://t.co/K9KBHMXfnW#votesPA #ReadyToVotePA #TrustedInfo2020 pic.twitter.com/wStCqQBH0I — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) July 20, 2020

Mail-in ballots must be received by the county election office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted. The election office must HAVE the ballot by then; postmarks are not enough, according to VotesPA.com.

Any registered voter can apply for a mail-in ballot. To submit an online application, go here. You will need a valid Pennsylvania driver's license or PennDOT ID number to apply online.

Those without a valid license or PennDOT ID, will need to download a paper application and mail it to their County Board of Elections or visit their local county elections office.

Voters can also check on their registration status by going here.

Absentee ballots are for:

College students who are not registered to vote at their school address

People whose work or vacation take them away from the municipality where they live

Those with a physical disability or illness that prevents them from going to the polling place

Members of the military

People who may have a conflict due to the celebration of a religious holiday

Inmates who haven't been convicted of a felony