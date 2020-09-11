One day after election is called, voters reflect and look ahead

Saturday’s celebrations and protests faded Sunday as news of Joe Biden’s presidential victory settled in with voters across the country.

In Lancaster many welcomed the news, while others merely expressed relief that the election was finally over.

“You gotta’ take it like it is. People vote for who they want. They figured Joe Biden would be a better president than [Donald Trump] was,” said Lancaster resident Sandra Young.

“I don’t think it’s going to solve all of our problems, but I definitely think it’s a good start,” said Lancaster resident Grace Freeman.

Freeman, a mother of three young boys, said she was disturbed by how President Donald Trump’s rhetoric affected her sons. She hoped President-elect Biden’s messaging in the coming days could help reset the tone of the country and serve as a model for them.

“Something my son says is, ‘Why is [Trump] always yelling?’ And I think that with Biden, hopefully that once he sees how he speaks to people speaks to the crowd, he’s going to realize again what decency is,” Freeman said.

Though the election is now settled in the minds of many voters and officials across the world, President Trump has yet to concede the race.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, vowed over the weekend to file another lawsuit on Monday alleging voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

“We’ve haven’t really seen a lot of evidence for that,” said Brandon Koenig, assistant professor of government and public policy at Franklin and Marshall College. “And it seems to be the case that every time the Trump campaign goes to court the cases tend to be thrown out. There isn’t a ton of evidence to show fraud.”

A vote recount is still possible in Pennsylvania, though it would be unlikely to change the outcome, experts said.

“I think the Trump administration is going to request it,” Koenig said.

Recounts are triggered automatically if the winning margin is 0.5 percent or less of the total votes cast.

As of Sunday night, the margin stood at 0.6 percent, with Joe Biden winning 49.7 percent of the vote over Donald Trump’s 49.1 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

The recount would need to begin by Nov. 18 and end by Nov. 24, according to the National Association of Secretaries of State.

As Lancaster voters looked past the election and toward the future, some agreed the fate of the country may depend less on the next president and more on healing our nation’s divisions.