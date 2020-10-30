Still not sure who to vote for? FOX43's Election Guide previews every race in South Central PA

Besides President, you will also get to vote for Congress, State House, and possibly, State Senate representatives on Tuesday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We have a lot of decisions to make before Tuesday. Don't worry though. FOX43 has your back.

On Election Day, you have a hand in shaping how this commonwealth, and country, will look moving forward. That responsibility can be overwhelming, especially when you don't know much about the candidates. Besides President, voters this year are tasked with choosing representatives for Congress, State House, and in some cases based on where you live, State Senate.

First, let's not bury the lede any longer. For any questions related to Tuesday's elections, the FOX43 Pennsylvania Election Voting Guide is a one-stop-shop for information on where to vote, how to vote, news about voting, and information on every candidate running for office in South Central PA.

This Tuesday, while governor is not on the ballot in Pennsylvania, his three main row officers are. You will get to choose Attorney General, Auditor General, and Treasurer to four year terms.

Also, all five congressional seats in the FOX43 viewing region will be up for grabs:

Each seat gets elected to two-year terms.

Every voter will also get cast a vote for their State Representative in Harrisburg, which also gets elected to two-year terms. If you go to the Voting Guide and scroll down to the bottom of the page, click on the link attached to each race, and watch the video previewing the race and the candidates. FOX43 also sent questionnaires to each candidate, asking them to write down more about their platforms.

Lastly, depending on where you live, you might also get to vote for a State Senator.