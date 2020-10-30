Still not sure who to vote for? FOX43's Election Guide previews every race in South Central PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We have a lot of decisions to make before Tuesday. Don't worry though. FOX43 has your back.
On Election Day, you have a hand in shaping how this commonwealth, and country, will look moving forward. That responsibility can be overwhelming, especially when you don't know much about the candidates. Besides President, voters this year are tasked with choosing representatives for Congress, State House, and in some cases based on where you live, State Senate.
First, let's not bury the lede any longer. For any questions related to Tuesday's elections, the FOX43 Pennsylvania Election Voting Guide is a one-stop-shop for information on where to vote, how to vote, news about voting, and information on every candidate running for office in South Central PA.
This Tuesday, while governor is not on the ballot in Pennsylvania, his three main row officers are. You will get to choose Attorney General, Auditor General, and Treasurer to four year terms.
Also, all five congressional seats in the FOX43 viewing region will be up for grabs:
- Pennsylvania's 9th District covers Lebanon County
- PA-10 covers Dauphin, and parts of Cumberland and York Counties
- PA-11 covers Lancaster County and southern York County
- PA-12 represents Perry, Mifflin, and Juniata County, as well as much of northeast Pennsylvania.
- And PA-13 sits along the southern tier of Pennsylvania, and covers Franklin, Adams, and part of Cumberland before stretching out west.
Each seat gets elected to two-year terms.
Every voter will also get cast a vote for their State Representative in Harrisburg, which also gets elected to two-year terms. If you go to the Voting Guide and scroll down to the bottom of the page, click on the link attached to each race, and watch the video previewing the race and the candidates. FOX43 also sent questionnaires to each candidate, asking them to write down more about their platforms.
Lastly, depending on where you live, you might also get to vote for a State Senator.
- State Senate District 13 covers Lancaster County
- State Senate District 15 covers Dauphin and Perry Counties
- State Senate District 31 represents parts of Cumberland and York Counties
- State Senate District 33 represents Adams, Franklin, and parts of Cumberland and York Counties.
Much like the previews for State Representative, all previews for the four State Senate races in the FOX43 viewing area include questionnaires with candidates.