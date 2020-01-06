Nina Ahmad - Pa. Auditor General

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Nina Ahmad ( Democratic Party ) is running for election for Pennsylvania Auditor General . She is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020 .

Ahmad has worked as a molecular biologist and entrepreneur. Prior to running for auditor general, she was Deputy Mayor for Public Engagement in Philadelphia. Aside from her professional experience, she has served as president of the Philadelphia NOW and on the board of the Philadelphia Foundation. She was also a member of the National Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders under President Barack Obama.