New poll highlights top priorities for Pa. Latino voters ahead of midterm elections

YORK, Pa. — As the population increases, more Latinos are making sure their voices are heard.

“The Latino population in Pennsylvania continues growing," said Maria Gutierrez with CASA.

According to a UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota poll, 61% of Latino voters in Pennsylvania say they are certain to vote in the midterms this November.

“It shows us truly what issues are important to the Latino community in Pennsylvania, and what they’re paying attention to as we get closer to the midterm elections," said Rafael Collazo, the National Political Director at UnidosUS.

The poll showed that inflation and the rising cost of living were top priorities for Latino voters in Pennsylvania.

“What did people mean when they said inflation and the rising cost of living? What they meant, overwhelmingly, was food, basic living expenses and gasoline," said Gary Segura, the Founding Partner and President of BSP Research.

Other priorities included crime and gun violence, jobs and the economy.

When deciding who to vote for in an election, a deal breaker for 58% of Latino voters in Pennsylvania would be if the candidate was supported by hate groups and white supremacists/nationalists.

Other deal breakers include: Participated in or supported the January 6th riots and supporting a complete ban on abortions without exceptions.

“This is a very progressive agenda, for things that would essentially drive Latinos away from a candidate," said Segura.

When making decisions about which candidates to support in an election, 90% of Latino voters in Pennsylvania say a trait that they look for in a candidate is that they are willing to work with both parties and compromise to get things done.