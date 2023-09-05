National Voter Registration Day is approaching, here's how to sign up

Every year, millions of Americans are unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, here's where you can get registered.

This year, the civic holiday will be celebrated on September 19 and here is how you can register to vote.

According to Pennsylvania Department of State, you can register online or by mail here. Those interested in registering can also sign up through PennDOT locations listed here or can apply in person at your county voter registration office, which can be found here.

You can apply at at least one of these locations by filling out a voter registration application where local officials will review your form and mail it to you at the address you provide if accepted.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State here are the requirements to register to vote:

Be a registered citizen of the U.S. : Those interested in registering must be at resident for at least one month before an upcoming primary, special, municipal, or general election.

: Those interested in registering must be at resident for at least one month before an upcoming primary, special, municipal, or general election. Be a resident of Pennsylvania : Applicants must be a resident in the election district where they desire to vote for at least 30 days.

: Applicants must be a resident in the election district where they desire to vote for at least 30 days. Be at least 18 on or before the next primary, special, municipal, or general election.

National Voter Registration Day was first observed in September 2012 in an effort to celebrate democracy in the United States.

Since then, over five million people have registered to vote nationwide. Data from the U.S. Census says that one in four Americans are eligible to vote but are not registered.