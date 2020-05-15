PA 106 House District -- Mimi Legro runs for republican nomination

Legro is on the Conewago Township Board of Supervisors

Mimi Legro is running for the republican nomination for the 106 PA House Seat against Chris Lupp and incumbent Thomas Mehaffie.

The 106th Legislative District consists of a portion of Dauphin County, and includes Conewago, Derry, Lower Swatara and Swatara Townships and the Boroughs of Hummelstown, Middletown and Royalton.

Legro has served on Conewago Townships Board of Supervisors since 2016.

Raising her four children, she was stay-at-home mom. During that time, she was engaged in the community and took part in fundraisers for Hershey Medical Center.