Sen. Mike Regan (R) - PA Senate District 31

Sen. Mike Regan (R) is running for reelection to the state senate to represent Pennsylvania's 31st district.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sen. Mike Regan is a Republican seeking re-election running on his track record he built which includes initiatives that improve school safety, supporting military members and their families, making communities safer and protecting taxpayers.

Regan served two terms in the House prior to being elected to the Senate four years ago.

Regan currently serves as Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, Vice-Chairman of the Senate Local Government Committee and as a member of the Senate Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure Committee; Judiciary Committee; Law & Justice Committee; and Rules & Executive Nominations Committee.

Regan lives in Carroll Township with his wife and four children.