Pa. Rep. Michael Sturla seeking re-election in the 96th Legislative District

Pa. Rep. Michael Sturla, a Democrat, is running for re-election in the 96th Legislative District. The district serves parts of Lancaster County.

The incumbent is facing off against fellow Democrat, Dana Hamp Gulick. This is the first time Sturla has faced a primary challenge since he was first elected in 1990.

The winner of the Democratic primary is set to face April Weaver, who is running unopposed in the GOP primary.

Sturla currently serves at the Democratic Chair for the House Urban Affairs Committee, and served as the House Democratic Policy Committee Chair for 12 years until he stepped down in 2021.

Prior to serving in Harrisburg, Sturla served on the Lancaster City Council from 1987 to 1990.