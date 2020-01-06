Michael Lamb (D) - Pa. Auditor General

Lamb is running for election for Pennsylvania Auditor General . He is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020 .

Lamb is from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania and an attorney by trade. In addition to his government work, he serves on the boards of the Kane Foundation, the Catholic Youth Association, the Downtown Pittsburgh YMCA, and the 3 Rivers Wet Weather Demonstration Project. He was also a founding co-chair of the community group A Plus Schools in Pittsburgh. Lamb holds a bachelor's degree from Penn State University, a master's degree in public policy from Carnegie Mellon University, and a J.D. degree from Duquesne University.