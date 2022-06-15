Oz holds rally in Camp Hill

After his victory against Republican opponent David McCormick, Oz prepares for his fight in the polls against Democrat John Fetterman.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CAMP HILL, Pa. — U.S. Senate Candidate Mehmet Oz held a rally in Harrisburg Wednesday evening at the Ever Grain Brewing Co. in Camp Hill.

The rally, titled "Victory in November" comes weeks after Oz's victory in the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate primary.

"I want our government, Washington, to be all in to make sure we stop reckless spending so inflation will drop," Oz said at the rally.

Over 100 people attended the rally, where Oz addressed rising gas prices, keeping Pennsylvania streets safe, and infant formula shortages.

After defeating opponent David McCormick, Oz is now preparing for a showdown against Democratic candidate John Fetterman.

At the rally, he spoke on his opponent, saying that Fetterman wants to spend trillions on far left policies that he says don't pay dividends to the country.

Oz, best known for his role as a daytime host of the "Dr. Oz Show," has faced criticism for his ties to Pennsylvania and party beliefs from his opponents.