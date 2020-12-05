Matthew Duvall - Democratic primary candidate in PA House District 102 race

The high school teacher is running in the Democratic primary for the right to face incumbent State Rep. Russ Diamond in the Lebanon County district

Matthew Duvall is running in the Democratic Primary for the right to face incumbent Republican State Rep. Russ Diamond in the general election in PA House District 102, which represents the Lebanon County boroughs of Cleona, Jonestown, Myerstown and Richland, as well as the townships of Annville, Bethel, Heidelberg, Jackson, Millcreek, North Lebanon, South Lebanon, Swatara, Union and West Lebanon.

A former high school teacher, Duvall has also worked as a corporate software developer. He earned a PhD in educational leadership and learning technologies from Drexel University. He currently works as an instructional designer with Vista Autism Services.

Duvall has served as a district leader for Lebanon County District 8 (Annville-Cleona), and in 2017 ran for Annville Township commissioner.