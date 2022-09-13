Mastriano to host Chambersburg rally with guest speaker Donald Trump Jr.

The rally will be held at The Orchards Restaurant in Chambersburg on Friday, Sept. 16 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Republican nominee for Pennsylvania Governor Doug Mastriano will host an outdoor rally with special guest speaker Donald Trump Jr.

Admission to the rally is free. The event will be followed by an evening fundraiser reception where participants can pre-order tickets at Mastriano's website.

The reception will be held immediately after the rally, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets range anywhere between $65 to $5,000 and impact seating arrangements, photo opportunities, and reception status.