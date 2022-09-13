x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Mastriano to host Chambersburg rally with guest speaker Donald Trump Jr.

The rally will be held at The Orchards Restaurant in Chambersburg on Friday, Sept. 16 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Credit: AP
Donald Trump Jr., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Republican nominee for Pennsylvania Governor Doug Mastriano will host an outdoor rally with special guest speaker Donald Trump Jr. 

The rally will be held at The Orchards Restaurant in Chambersburg on Friday, Sept. 16 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. 

Admission to the rally is free. The event will be followed by an evening fundraiser reception where participants can pre-order tickets at Mastriano's website

The reception will be held immediately after the rally, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets range anywhere between $65 to $5,000 and impact seating arrangements, photo opportunities, and reception status. 

The appearance of Trump Jr. comes just weeks after former President Donald Trump headlined the Wilkes-Barre rally for Mastriano and Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Election Day preparations underway at state and county levels

Before You Leave, Check This Out