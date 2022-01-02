Malcolm Kenyatta (D): running for US Senate

Kenyatta is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on May 17, 2022.

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta is a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing District 181. He assumed office on Dec. 1, 2018. His current term ends on Nov. 30, 2022.

Kenyatta is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on May 17, 2022.

Kenyatta is also running for re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to represent District 181; this election will also take place on May 17.

Kenyatta was born in Philadelphia, Pa. He earned his bachelor's degree in public communications with a minor in political science from Temple University. In 2019, he completed public policy training at Harvard's Kennedy School.

His career experience includes serving as a coordinator at the Graduate Medical Education Department at Hahnemann University Hospital and as the diversity and inclusion engagement coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia.

Four candidates are running in the Democratic primary for the open-seat U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Sen. Pat Toomey (R)—who was first elected to the Senate in 2010—announced on October 5, 2020, that he would not run for re-election. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb have received the most campaign contributions and media attention. Alexandria Khalil is also running.

Pennsylvania is one of two states holding a U.S. Senate election in 2022 with a Republican incumbent that President Joe Biden carried in the 2020 presidential election.

Pennsylvania is also one of six states with one Democratic and one Republican U.S senator as of the 2022 U.S. Senate elections.

Christopher Wilson of Yahoo News wrote that the race for Toomey's seat "might be the Democratic Party’s best chance to gain a Senate seat in the fall."