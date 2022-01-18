Mail-in ballot renewal forms are heading to York County voters this week. Here's what you need to know.

Pennsylvania voters are required to renew their requests for mail-in ballots every year.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Planning to vote by mail in the 2022 primary and midterm elections? Now is the time renew your request for a mail-in ballot.

York County voters who opted to receive mail-in ballots for elections will soon receive their annual renewal forms; the York County Office of Elections and Voter Registration said it will begin to send out those forms this week.

Pennsylvanians who choose to vote by mail are required to renew their mail-in status every year. The renewal forms must be returned by 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before an election.

For 2022, that means the deadline for the May 17 primary is May 10, and the deadline for the Nov. 8 midterm election is Nov. 1.

However, local election officials encourage people to fill out their renewal forms as soon as possible after receiving them so they can be processed in plenty of time before the elections.

Those who do not fill out the form will not be able to vote by mail in 2022 and must vote at the in-person polling places on election days.

York County also provides a streamlined, paperless renewal option; when voters receive their physical forms in the mail, they can scan a QR code on the back of the paper, which allows them to fill out an online application.