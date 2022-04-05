Barletta gains second endorsement for Pa. governor in two days as Hart drops out of race

This is the second endorsement for Barletta in as many days from a candidate that was attempting a run for the state's governor.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Congresswoman Melissa Hart announced that she is dropping out of Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race on Friday and throwing her support behind Lou Barletta for the position.

Hart said in a statement that it’s vital that Pennsylvania Republicans field a candidate who can win statewide in the general election in November.

“The stakes are too high, our Republican primary is too fractured, and we need someone to come out of the Republican primary who is a proven leader, who is a uniter, who is someone who can get Democrat votes, and who can lead as a person who has a vision and the values that the people of Pennsylvania support,” Hart also said in her statement.

"I’ve come to respect my Republican opponents, because they got in the arena and fought for what they believed is important to Pennsylvania. And there’s no one for whom that’s more true than Melissa Hart,” Barletta said in a statement. “She has already served the people, in the State Senate and in Congress, and I know that her public work is probably not finished. And I want to thank her very much for her support and for arriving at a decision that I know was difficult.”



This is the second endorsement for Barletta in as many days from a candidate that was attempting a run for the state's governor. Jake Corman III announced his support for Barletta on Thursday.

Hart made the announcement with Barletta at Ignite Strategies in Harrisburg.