Jake Corman endorses Lou Barletta for Pa. governor

Republican candidate for governor Jake Corman announced Thursday that he's dropping out of the race, and endorsing Lou Barletta for the position.

Corman announced the move at an event in Harrisburg with Barletta.

You can read the full statement from Corman's campaign here:

“Lou Barletta is a hardworking former mayor and congressman who supports the America First Agenda. He’s a tough, experienced and principled leader who can win in the fall. As Senate President Pro Tempore and a leader of our party, I believe it’s my duty to put the Republican party first. There’s a tremendous opportunity to do something that we’ve only done once in the last two decades – elect a Republican as governor of Pennsylvania. The only thing that will prevent this is if we nominate someone who cannot possibly win in the fall, and that’s a real possibility with nine candidates in this race.

“The time has come for me to show leadership and support someone who can win in November – and that’s my friend, Lou Barletta. For the greater good of our party, and for the people of Pennsylvania, I hope my fellow candidates will join me.

“Campaigning for governor has been a tremendous honor. It’s been a true joy getting to meet and talk with so many good people – good Pennsylvanians. I want to thank my wife, Kelli, and children, Bella, Davis and Jacob, for all of their love and support. I also want to say thanks to my hardworking campaign team, donors and friends.”

The president pro tempore of the state Senate, Corman has been in the state legislature since 1998, representing District 34. He won re-election to his post in 2018.

A former member of the Pennsylvania House, Barletta is one of the leading Republican candidates in the polls, joining Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, and Dave White.

The state Republican party declined to endorse a candidate in the lead-up to the primary.