Lindsay Drew running for PA 106 House District

She is the only Democrat in the race

Lindsay Drew is running for the PA 106 Legislative seat against Republicans Chris Lupp, Mimi Legro and incumbent Thomas Mehaffie.

The 106 legislative district consists of a portion of Dauphin County. It includes Conewago, Derry, Lower Swatara and Swatara Townships and the Boroughs of Hummelstown, Middletown and Royalton.

Drew spent the early years of her career in business banking and now is self-employed.

She currently serves on the Derry Township School Board and is the founder of The Jessica Drew Sunshine Memorial Fund. The fund was created in memory of her sister and provides educational scholarships and grants for community organizations.

Issues Drew will focus on include fighting for public education funding and improving access to mental health services.