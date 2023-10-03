Legislation to move Pennsylvania's primary election day passes House committee

Lawmakers in support of the legislation say voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania "deserve to have their voices heard as early as possible."

Legislation that would move Pennsylvania's primary election day from the last Tuesday in April to the first Tuesday in April was approved today by the Pennsylvania House State Government Committee.

The proposal was introduced by State Representatives Jared Solomon and Malcolm Kenyatta, both D-Philadelphia, to make sure votes in the battleground state of Pennsylvania were cast earlier.

“When I first introduced this bill I was hopeful this idea would get bicameral and bipartisan support. I’m proud that this idea has achieved both. Pennsylvania is literally the tipping-point state nationally and our voters deserve to have their voices heard as early as possible,” Kenyatta said.

Currently, the commonwealth is one of the last states to hold its primary election despite its status as a pivotal battleground state, supporters said.

Moving the date would also mean next year's primary election does not fall on Passover.

"Jewish Pennsylvanians shouldn't have to choose between celebrating Passover and going to the polls. We don’t want to have any tension between our religious beliefs and our civic duty,” Solomon said. “My legislation to move up Pennsylvania’s primary election would solve this issue while at the same time giving Pennsylvania more of a say in all future presidential races so that we are in the mix with other early states."