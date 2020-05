Griffin is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District.

Lee Griffin (Democratic Party) is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District.

He is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020.

According to Griffin's campaign website, his family has lived in Susquehanna County for generations, and he grew up in that part of rural Northeastern Pennsylvania in a log house that his father built.