League of Women Voters to host candidate forum for 98th district

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The League of Women Voters (LWV) in Lancaster County will hold an open candidate forum for voters in the 98th district Wednesday evening.

Residents will head to the East Donegal Township Municipal building to meet the Democratic candidate Mark Temons and libertarian candidate Josh Gerber.

Organizers with the LWV say this gives candidates the opportunity to talk to the voters, and voters the ability to ask questions to help them make an informed vote.

“We can start bridging the divide a little bit and help the constituents whether it’s a very local race, a county-wide race, you know bigger districts or a statewide election, help everybody who is voting understand who their candidates are and it’s really the best way for voters to understand who they are voting for,” Fasano said.

Fasano said the league invited candidates from the 11th congressional district, 49th, 96th, and 98th districts to participate in the forum but only received confirmation from two candidates. According to Fasano, all Republican candidates formally declined and the league hasn’t received any communication from the 98th district Republican Candidate Tom Jones.

“We need our legislature to put the needs of their constituents first and do the work that needs to be done and learn to work together in a better way, in a more cooperative way, and pass the legislation that is in front of them,” Jennifer Engle, former president of the LWV said.

The League of Women Voters has been around for over 100 years and the Lancaster County division has hosted a number of events ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Fasano says everyone is welcome to listen and be heard at Wednesday's forum and encourages voters in the 98th district to attend.

"We have our own personal opinions and beliefs and political parties, of course we do, but we put our League of Women Voters hat on and we stay neutral," she added.