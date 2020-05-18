Laura Quick (D) - U.S. House District 9

Quick is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District.

Laura Quick (Democratic Party) is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. She is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020.

She is a UPS package car driver who lives in Palmyra, Lebanon County.

Quick grew up in the Lebanon County area and was a student in the Palmyra School District all throughout her primary and secondary years. She continued her education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) and in December of 1988, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies with a minor in Economics and a minor in Foreign Languages.

Quick used her degree to work with an international exchange organization, Youth for Understanding (YFU) in the Washington DC area. In addition to her paid work in the YFU South East regional office she would participate in weekend student orientations and volunteer workshops and would eventually become a lead facilitator in cross-cultural education.

Outside of work, Quick volunteered with a program in Rock Creek Park using horses and horseback riding to help “at risk” youths in the DC schools.

In 1991, Quick moved to France where she taught English and learned to speak fluent French. She continued her work in international exchange as a volunteer for Youth for Understanding, France and organized and led orientations for all foreign exchange students in France.

Upon her return to the US in 1994, Quick enrolled in university to obtain her teaching certificate and from 1996-1999 taught French in Pennsylvania public schools.

In March of 2000, Quick began working at United Parcel Service (UPS) as a supervisor and in 2004 became a package car driver.

Until 2012, she was focused on motherhood and working full time, but the call to community involvement and the desire to help others soon became too strong to resist.

In 2013, Quick became a member of the Women’s Leadership Network of the United Way of the Capital Region.