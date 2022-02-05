Today is the last day to register to vote in the Pa. primary—here's what you need to know

So far, 700,000 Pennsylvanians have already applied for a mail-in ballot and 77,000 have applied for absentee ballots.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today is the deadline for Pennsylvanians to register to vote in the May 17 primary election.

“I would urge anyone who is not registered who plans to vote in the upcoming primary to register…now. I would do it as soon as possible," Jonathan Marks, the deputy secretary for Elections and Commissions said.

You can find a request form for a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot on the state’s website or you can go to your county’s office and apply in person.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot is May 10.

“If you’re planning to vote by mail or planning to vote by absentee ballot, the deadline is the same for both, and I would do that as soon as possible because you have to receive the ballot, vote, and then return it to the county, and it has to be received by the county no later than 8 p.m. on election day," Marks explained.

Pennsylvanians can expect a lot of important elections on the ballot this year, including a race for governor, lieutenant governor, Congress, state senate, and state house. Officials say it’s important that everyone goes out to vote.