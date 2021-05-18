Lancaster County Board of Elections: Printing error on mail-in ballots causes issue with scanning machines

Ballots that do not scan properly will be set aside and counted by hand in the presence of poll watchers, according to the Board of Elections.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County Board of Elections announced Tuesday afternoon that it discovered a printing error on the multi-sheet mail-in ballots that causes issues with their ability to be scanned.

The issue affects an estimated mail-in 14,000 ballots, the Board of Elections said.

No issues have been reported at any polling places across the county, according to the Board of Elections.

"While opening mail ballots today during the pre-canvass process, it was noticed that the multi-sheet ballots were printed in the wrong order," the Board of Elections said. "Multi-sheet ballots contain both candidates, and the Constitutional and referendum questions.

"The mail ballot vendor, MER, mistakenly printed pages 1 and 3 on the front and back of the same sheet, as well as pages 2 and 4, so if read in sequence, the pages would read 1,3,2,4.

"The scanners are set up to scan the pages in page order sequence with pages 1 and 2 on the same sheet as well as pages 3 and 4, therefore the scanner will not read these ballots."

Ballots printed on one sheet are able to be scanned and therefore not affected, according to the Board of Elections.

"(We) will continue to use processes in place to ensure the integrity of the ballots and the vote count," the Board of Elections said. "All ballots will be run through the scanners. The ballots that do not scan properly will be set aside and secured for hand counting. The process used successfully in the past for hand counts will be utilized to finish the count and canvass.

"During the hand count process, poll watchers will be permitted to observe. Election results from the polling places and the mail ballots that are able to be scanned today will be posted this evening after the polls close.

"We will also provide updates on the number of ballots affected by the vendor error, including an estimated timeline for the hand count process."

The Board of Elections said it will "look at all appropriate means" to held MER accountable for the printing errors.