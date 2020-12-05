Kacey French, Republican candidate in PA House District 95 primary election

YORK, Pa. — Kacey French is the Republican candidate in the PA House District 95 primary election race.
Incumbent State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans is running for re-election on the Democratic primary ballot.
French is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, and is the president of CorrellGreen LLC, a York-based architectural consulting firm that "focuses on universal design providing Certified Aging In Place services, which allows sustainable independence in an environment of one’s choosing," according to her LinkedIn page.
She earned a spot on the ballot for the April 28 primary election by collecting 450 signatures on a petition of support.