Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — With ten days until primary election day another candidate made a campaign stop in our area.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running for governor, the only candidate on the Democratic side.
He met with supporters on Saturday at Luzerne County Democratic party headquarters on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.
"The next governor will have a bill on his desk that outright bans abortion in Pennsylvania everyone of those guys who signed the bill I will not only veto that bill I'll invite all of you to the veto ceremony," said PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), Candidate for Governor.
Shapiro was accompanied by his running mate for Lieutenant Governor, State Representative Austin Davis in Luzerne County.
