Shapiro to make campaign stops in Adams, Franklin counties on Sept. 17

The attorney general will also stop in Fulton and Blair counties over the weekend.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from July 26.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro's campaign announced on Friday that the gubernatorial candidate will make campaign stops in Adams, Franklin, Blair, and Fulton counties on Sept. 17.

He will, according to a release, "meet with voters, listen to their concerns, and talk about his plans to defend our freedoms, improve our schools, boost the economy, and make our communities safer." His goal for these events is also to "draw a strong contrast between his plans and positive vision with Doug Mastriano’s dangerous, toxic extremism," the release states.

Shapiro has been campaigning all across the Commonwealth, from Juniata to Mifflin and Perry counties, and all the way to Philadelphia, his campaign stated. As campaign season continues, Shapiro will continue to campaign across the state.

The Adams County event will take place at 24 Chambersburg Street in Gettysburg at 12:45 p.m., and the Franklin County event will take place at 31 South Main Street in Chambersburg at 2:30 p.m.

Those interested in meeting Shapiro in Fulton County can head to 121 South 2nd Street in McConnellsburg at 4:15 p.m., and if you're in Blair County, an event will take place at 161 Patch Way Road in Duncansville at 6:45 p.m.