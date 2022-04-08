Lt. Gov. Fetterman will not participate in early-September debate with Dr. Oz

In his statement, Fetterman cites his ongoing recovery from a stroke, which occurred just days before the Pennsylvania primary in May.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, announced on Tuesday that he will not be participating in a Sept. 6 debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to a statement issued by his team.

"I've been traveling the Commonwealth, talking to voters about my vision and ideas for nearly a decade," Fetterman's statement reads. "I'm proud of my record as mayor and as lieutenant governor and I'm eager to put my record and my values up against Dr. Oz's any day of the week. As I recover from this stroke and improve my auditory processing and speech, I look forward to continuing to meet with the people of Pennsylvania. They'll always know where I stand."

Fetterman also calls out Dr. Oz's team in the statement, who he claims, have "made it abundantly clear that they think it is funny to mock a stroke survivor."

"My recovery may be a joke to Dr. Oz and his team, but it’s real for me," Fetterman added.

Fetterman ends by saying that although he will not be participating in the Sept. 6 debate, he looks forward to having a "productive discussion" about how to move forward and "have a real conversation on this once Dr. Oz and his team are ready to take this seriously.”