Fetterman beats Oz in tight race, flips Senate seat

Fetterman will assume the Senate seat held by outgoing Republican Pat Toomey, joining fellow Democrat Bob Casey Jr. in the U.S. Capitol.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman scored a narrow victory over Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in a race for U.S. Senate that drew national attention, according to the AP Projection.

The hotly contested race between Fetterman and Oz tightened in the weeks leading up to the election, as money from political action groups on both sides poured into the Keystone State. Pennsylvania’s Senate race was considered to be crucial in the fight between Democrats and Republicans to win the majority of the 100 available seats.

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke shortly before the Democratic primary in May, spent weeks attempting to overcome political campaign ads from Oz and his supporters questioning his ability to lead while recovering from his health issues. A shoddy performance in the only debate between the two candidates in October ensured that questions about Fetterman’s health would endure until voters hit the polls.

Before the race began tightening in the fall, Fetterman held a commanding double-digit lead in pre-election polling through early September. But ads from Oz and PACs supporting him that questioned Fetterman’s competency and painted him as a progressive extremist began to take effect as Election Day neared.

With one week left before the election, Fetterman’s lead had narrowed to nearly nothing, with some poll results giving Oz a small lead.

But in the end, the majority of Pennsylvania voters chose Fetterman over Oz, whom the lieutenant governor painted as a New Jersey transplant looking to buy his way into the Senate and out of touch with the issues affecting Pennsylvania residents.

Fetterman, 53, has served as Lt. Governor under Tom Wolf since 2018. He gained political prominence after serving as mayor of Braddock from 2006 to 2019.