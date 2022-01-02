John Fetterman (D) biography

Fetterman is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on May 17, 2022.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 1, 2022.

John Fetterman is the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. He assumed office on Jan. 15, 2019. His current term ends on Jan. 17, 2023.

In his role as lieutenant governor, Fetterman also serves as president of the Senate. He ran on a joint ticket with the gubernatorial nominee, Tom Wolf (D).

Fetterman was a 2016 Democratic candidate who sought election to the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He was defeated by Katie McGinty in the Democratic primary.

Fetterman served as the mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, from 2005 to 2019 and was elected lieutenant governor in 2018. He finished third in the Democratic primary in Pennsylvania for the U.S. Senate in 2016. Fetterman's top campaign priorities were adopting a single-payer healthcare system, legalizing marijuana, and supporting LGBTQIA+ rights.

His campaign website describes him as "a different kind of Democrat," saying, "John doesn’t look like a typical politician, and more importantly, he doesn’t act like one."

Marc Levy of the Associated Press described Fetterman as "irreverent, blunt, and, well, something to see. At 6 feet 8, he is tattooed and goateed, his head is clean shaven, and he is most often seen wearing shorts, even in winter, and casual work shirts."

Four candidates are running in the Democratic primary for the open-seat U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania on May 17, 2022. Sen. Pat Toomey (R)—who was first elected to the Senate in 2010—announced on October 5, 2020, that he would not run for re-election. Fetterman and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb have received the most campaign contributions and media attention. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Alexandria Khalil are also running.

Pennsylvania is one of two states holding a U.S. Senate election in 2022 with a Republican incumbent that President Joe Biden carried in the 2020 presidential election.