John Fetterman campaigns in Wilkes-Barre

The democratic candidate from western Pennsylvania held a campaign event Saturday afternoon at Bettelli's Villa on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre Township to meet with supporters in our area and talk about what he wants to bring to the senate.

"If you trust me with your vote in May, you'll always have my vote in Washington D.C. That's a promise. You'll never pick up your phone and be like, 'wait. what? Fetterman doesn't support the minimum wage? what?' Never. That will never happen. That will never happen. Because I would never put my own political views or my own job security above doing what's right for this country," said Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, (D) Candidate for U.S. Senate.