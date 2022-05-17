The show must go on: Fetterman's campaign to hold election night rally while he remains in hospital

His wife, Gisele Fetterman, and other guests are expected to deliver election night remarks as the lieutenant governor remains in the hospital resting and recovering

Example video title will go here for this video

PITTSBURGH — Editor's note: The above video is from May 16.

A rally is being held near Pittsburgh on Tuesday night by Lt. Governor John Fetterman's campaign for Senate.

His wife, Gisele Fetterman, and other guests are expected to deliver election night remarks as the lieutenant governor remains in the hospital resting and recovering after suffering a stroke over the weekend.

He has been in Lancaster General Hospital since the weekend after going to the hospital last Friday.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Fetterman's campaign said the 52-year-old candidate is undergoing a procedure to implant a pacemaker, which should help address the underlying cause of the stroke he suffered last Friday.

“John Fetterman is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator," the statement said. "It should be a short procedure that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm."