Joe Torsella (D) - Pa. Treasurer

Torsella is running for re-election for Pennsylvania Treasurer.

Joseph Torsella (Democratic Party) is the Pennsylvania Treasurer. He assumed office on January 17, 2017. His current term ends on January 19, 2021.

Torsella is running for re-election for Pennsylvania Treasurer. He is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020.

After completing his education, Torsella served as deputy mayor for policy and planning in Philadelphia from 1992 to 1993.

In 1997, he became the founding president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, a nonprofit museum in Philadelphia.

In 2011, he was appointed US Ambassador to the UN for Management and Reform. In this role, he worked to reform the United Nations and monitor spending.