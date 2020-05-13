Joe Kerwin: Republican candidate in PA House District 125

Kerwin is one of four Republicans running in the primary in District 125, which covers portions of Schuylkill and Dauphin counties

Joe Kerwin is one of four Republicans running in the primary for the right to replace departing State Rep. Mike Tobash in the 125th Legislative District of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, which covers parts of Schuylkill County boroughs including Schuylkill Haven and Pine Grove and portions of Dauphin County, such as Elizabethville and Lykens.

Tobash is not seeking re-election, and there are no Democratic candidates in the race.

Kerwin is the Dauphin County prosecutor and a member of the Army National Guard. As a state representative, Kerwin plans to: Defend 2nd Amendment rights, protect the unborn, eliminate property taxes and fight the opioid epidemic

He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard for eight years and is a 1st Lieutenant Infantry Officer with the 56th Stryker Brigade. Kerwin is a graduate of the U.S. Army Ranger School, receiving his Ranger Tab in 2019.

Kerwin also graduated from Upper Dauphin Area High School, Penn State University and Penn State Dickinson School of Law.